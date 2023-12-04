Air Force veteran in Niagara County receives a special gift

When the Garofalos got the call that they had been chosen, they couldn't believe it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A veteran and his family got a special gift Wednesday in Niagara County.

Treese Garofalo and his family got a new roof, courtesy of StockMohr, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Garofalo and his wife, Elizabeth, are expecting their first child later this year.

While preparing for the baby's arrival, they found mold where the baby would be sleeping. That's when they saw a post looking for veterans who needed work done on their roofs.

"It's almost surreal," Elizabeth said. "It's like, when we applied, we really didn't think it was going to happen. Of all the people who would apply, we probably weren't the most deserving. But it's really, really special, and processing happiness, it's amazing. It's something that's expensive and needs to be done for the house."