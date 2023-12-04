Seneca Nation-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business

As New York State's budding cannabis industry continues to grow, a new player in Western New York entered the market this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As New York State's budding cannabis industry continues to grow, a new player in Western New York entered the market Wednesday, eager for a share of what's expected to be a multibillion dollar industry in the coming years.

The Seneca Nation held a ribbon cutting for their first nation-owned facility called Nativa Cannabis, located at the corner of Niagara Street and John Daly Boulevard in the City of Niagara Falls.

"We're building our nation's future and economic sovereignty and we are supporting thousands of individuals and families across Western New York in the process," Seneca Nation president Rickey Armstrong Sr. said.

Because the dispensary is nation-owned, the revenue made support services provided to Seneca residents and elders Armstrong said.

Currently, all weed sold at Nativa Cannabis is grown by private citizens on Seneca Nation territory, general manager Brittany Moore said. It is tested at a New York State-certified facility, but otherwise, the dispensary operates under the nation's own rules as set forth by the Seneca Cannabis Regulatory Authority.

"There are a lot of bonuses and pros that come with that and not being regulated by the state. It mimics that but I think that for me it's an honor to be here and to be part of the social good that is empowering the nation to get this off of the ground," Moore said.

The nation plans to add and open a cultivation facility later this year in their Allegany Territory, Armstrong added.

Nativa Cannabis will open seven days a week starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday they will close at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday they will close at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m.

Western New York is still waiting for state-licensed dispensaries to open up in the region, although last week four owners were approved for CAURD, or conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses. Finding a location and building a business takes time.

While there are dozens of other privately owned dispensaries scattered across Seneca Nation territory in Salamanca, Tonawanda, and Allegany, the Seneca Nation will have the only metro area dispensary for the time being.

Like all New York State dispensaries, you have to be 21 or older to purchase or even enter the store; IDs are checked at the door.

Once inside, various displays have cannabis products like gummies and pre-rolls to look at. Off to the left of the store is a checkout area where items are displayed on television screens and listed on a paper menu for people to order from.

It's also cash only.

A couple of dozen neighbors lined up to get first dibs at the offerings. Several told 2 On Your Side they were surprised by the prices and left with only a small offering to try and return if they liked it.

Dayquez, a Niagara Falls resident who purchased mints and flower, said he enjoyed the experience especially compared to the "traditional" way of buying cannabis, illegally.

"It felt like a real business, like a cool thing to go and do and stuff, and I don't know, get it off the streets or whatever but it felt safer and I feel like it's going to be a good thing around here," said Dayquez a Niagara Falls resident who attended the grand opening.