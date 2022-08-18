Macy's Place announces opening date for Kenmore location

Macy's Place Pizzeria posted on Twitter this week saying its target opening date is Sept. 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENMORE, N.Y. — A few weeks ago we told you that a popular Western New York pizzeria is expanding. Now we have a little more information about exactly when Macy's Place Pizzeria will be opening its doors.

Macy's Place in Cheektowaga announced back on July 25 that it's opening a new shop in Kenmore. In the original announcement, the pizzeria said it plans on opening in September, but now we know the exact date.

Macy's Place posted on Twitter this week saying its target opening date is Sept. 12.

Moving along in Kenmore

9/12 opening day is the target pic.twitter.com/nnAYIK6PHz — Macy’s Place Pizzeria (@macyspizza) August 16, 2022

The pizzeria has called Cheektowaga home for over 15 years and is known for its creative selection of gourmet pizzas. Now Macy's Place is opening its second location in Kenmore. The new spot will be located at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Delaware Avenue.