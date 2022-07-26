Popular pizza place expanding into Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. — A popular Western New York pizzeria is expanding.
Macy's Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga announced on Monday on its official Facebook and Instagram pages that it is opening another location.
The pizzeria has called Cheektowaga home for over 15 years and is known for its creative selection of gourmet pizzas. Now Macy's Place is opening its second location in Kenmore. The new spot will be located at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Delaware Avenue.
Macy's Place plans to open the new location in September 2022.
