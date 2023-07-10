Fire damages too extensive to rebuild local church

In a letter to parishioners at weekend Masses, Pastor Mark Noonan said, “The event of this fire was both shocking and saddening for all of us. We love our churches…. Over the course of the past few months, it became apparent that St. Joseph’s worship site could not be sustained long-term, and thus we could not responsibly take the step of rebuilding it following the fire. I know that our entire Catholic community in Eastern Niagara and Orleans counties, Family of Parishes #11, is here to come together and to build one another up in the grace and life of the Holy Spirit.”