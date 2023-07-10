Fire damages too extensive to rebuild local church

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After experiencing a fire in February 2023 in a classroom, the Our Lady of the Lake Worship Site in Lyndonville will not be rebuilt after being in a period of consultation with the Diocesan Officials.
The decision was based on damages that would be too extensive of a project to restore, and no masses have been held at the site since the fire.
The Lyndonville site known to many as St. Joseph's was founded 117 years ago.
In a letter to parishioners at weekend Masses, Pastor Mark Noonan said, “The event of this fire was both shocking and saddening for all of us. We love our churches…. Over the course of the past few months, it became apparent that St. Joseph’s worship site could not be sustained long-term, and thus we could not responsibly take the step of rebuilding it following the fire. I know that our entire Catholic community in Eastern Niagara and Orleans counties, Family of Parishes #11, is here to come together and to build one another up in the grace and life of the Holy Spirit.”
In honor of the site, a memorial will be created at a near by site in Barker at St. Patrick's, and in Medina at St. Mary's which are both a 10-15 minute drive from the Lyndonville site.