Buffalo Central Terminal launches summer concert series for the first time

A new concert series has been announced by the Buffalo Central Terminal beginning on July 13 at 5pm on the Great Lawn, 495 Paderewski Drive in Buffalo.

The event will feature performances from Buffalo native musicians such as Rod Bonner, Carl “Flute” Johnson, and Farrow.

To learn more about the artists, and their music those interested can visit buffalocentralterminal.org.

Local food trucks, and vendors will also be in attendance for guests at no admission cost.