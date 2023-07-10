Cobblestone Live Music & Art Festival comes to Buffalo

The Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival comes back to Buffalo for its 5th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival is making its two-day return to Buffalo Iron Works on July 14 and 15 with headliner preformance by Andy Grammer.

Presented by Twenty6 Productions, & Buffalo Ironworks this festival will be an events for all ages with two outdoor stages, an indoor stage, and kid's village stage.

“It has been our favorite two days of the summer for the last five years and this is slated to be our best year yet. Cobblestone Live is one of the greatest representations of Buffalo culture and what it has to offer. It is a family friendly event that highlights the diversity of our community by featuring our best music, crafters, local businesses and more. There is something for everyone to enjoy.” - Grace Vesneske, Festival Co-Director & President

The highly requested lineup announcement was released to the public as follows

Early Bird Tickets are currently on sale at the following prices and will increase in price as each group sells out:

Two-Day General Access - $90

Friday General Access - $50

Saturday General Access - $50

Two-Day VIP - $250

Friday VIP - $150

Saturday VIP - $150

Along with the exciting musical lineup the festival will also include over 50 local artisan vendors, a chicken wing eating contest presented by Wingnutz, craft beverages, mocktails, immersive activities, local food, and more.