Lockport Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The City of Lockport Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of South Transit Street and Nichols Street around 5:44 a.m. for reports of a man lying in the road.

Police say the man had been hit by two cars and was declared dead when officers arrived at the scene. The vehicles involved in the crash had already left the area by the time officers arrived, according to police.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was located a short time later; however, police are still looking into the whereabouts of another driver.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until family has been notified.