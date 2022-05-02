Hamburg man killed in weekend crash on Route 219 in Orchard Park

A witness told police the vehicle drifted from the driving lane towards the center median before hitting a concrete bridge piling.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Hamburg man is dead following a grisly crash along Route 219 over the weekend.

Orchard Park Police say they got numerous 911 calls reporting the accident around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Powers Road bridge overpass. A witness told officers the vehicle drifted from the driving lane towards the center median before hitting a concrete piling for the bridge.

When police officers got to the scene, they found the vehicle in the center median with massive damage to the driver's front end and side.

First responders attempted life saving measures, but the 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.