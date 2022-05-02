x
Tonawanda man killed in weekend motorcycle accident

Niagara Falls Police say a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Westley Quintern collided with another vehicle Saturday night.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man has died of injuries suffered when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by another vehicle.

Niagara Falls Police say the collision happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 71st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard. 

A motorcycle drive by 20-year-old Westley Quintern was heading east on the Boulevard in the left driving lane when he was struck by a Niagara Falls woman making a left turn onto 71st Street.

Quintern was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he succumbed on Sunday.

The driver of the car that hit him was not hurt. The accident continues to be investigated by the Falls police Crash Management Team. 

