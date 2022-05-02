Tonawanda man killed in weekend motorcycle accident

Niagara Falls Police say a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Westley Quintern collided with another vehicle Saturday night.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man has died of injuries suffered when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by another vehicle.

Niagara Falls Police say the collision happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 71st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

A motorcycle drive by 20-year-old Westley Quintern was heading east on the Boulevard in the left driving lane when he was struck by a Niagara Falls woman making a left turn onto 71st Street.

Quintern was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he succumbed on Sunday.