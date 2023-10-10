Lockport Memorial Hospital officially opens

After a nearly 3 year wait, community members will now be able to get the primary care they need at the new Lockport Memorial Hospital.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A new hospital has open its doors to patients. Lockport Memorial Hospital will provide neighbors in Eastern Niagara County with a much closer option for hospital care.

The new 60,000 square foot community hospital has open up their doors on October 10 at 8 a.m.

Last Wednesday, Catholic Health had a dedication and blessed the hospital ahead of welcoming their first patients. Neighbors who live in nearby communities haven't had as many options for healthcare since the closure of the Eastern Niagara Hospital.

This new 60,000 square feet hospital will house an 18-bed full-service emergency department, 10-bed inpatient units and the ability to expand by another 20 beds, if needed. The hospital will also feature things like medical offices for primary care, women's health and specialty care services.

CJ Urlaub is the president of Mount St. Mary's. He said the first thing people are going to feel is the love and care from their employees. The second thing you'll notice is their technology.

"We have kiosks over to my right and what we are hoping is that people will sign up on My Chart. It's available on the Catholic Health website, chbuffalo.org. It's called My Chart. And when you sign up, you are able to register ahead of time and get all of the information in there and when you enter the facility its just a couple of push buttons and you are all set," CJ Urlaub, the president of Mount St. Mary's said.

If you are on My Chart and you've made an appointment, when you enter the building your doctor and nurses will know you are there because the app has GPS.