New hospital in Lockport set to open to the public

Catholic Health dedicated and blessed the hospital on October 4 ahead of welcoming their first patients on Tuesday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The drive to get hospital care in eastern Niagara County will be much shorter starting Tuesday.

The Lockport Memorial Hospital will officially open its doors at 8:00 a.m. to the community and patients who need care and haven't had as many options since the closure of Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Last week on October 4, Catholic Health leaders and guests got a sneak peek at the building and what future patients can expect.

“With the pandemic raging around us, and Eastern Niagara Hospital on the verge of closing, Catholic Health did not hesitate to step up,” said Catholic Health President & CEO Joyce Markiewicz during the dedication ceremony. “While we knew it would be a long and challenging journey, we were guided by the belief that the residents of this community deserve a hospital to serve their healthcare needs for years to come…and now it’s here!”

The new hospital building is 60,000 square feet and will feature an 18-bed full-service emergency department, and a 10-bed inpatient unit with the opportunity to expand to 20 beds if needed.

Other features of the new hospital will include:

medical offices for primary care

women's health

specialty care services

diagnostic imaging

laboratory services

“This is an exciting time for Catholic Health, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and families throughout Eastern Niagara County,” said CJ Urlaub, Catholic Health Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Integration, and Care Delivery in Niagara County and President of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. “We are proud to expand our services across Niagara County and would like to thank everyone throughout our organization who worked so hard to bring this project to fruition.”

The project cost $70 million and was funded through financing and private grants that Catholic Health worked to secure.

“There are so many people to thank for making this project a reality,” Markiewicz continued. “From Governor Kathy Hochul and our New York State legislative delegation, led by Senator Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Michael Norris; to our Niagara County and Lockport government leaders; the New York State Department of Health and Lockport Planning Board; the generous donors, who recognized the need for a hospital in this community; and all the members of our Catholic Health family, who brought this facility to life."

The hospital design was done by the architectural firm Clark Patterson Lee, M/E Engineering, and the Pike Company. They will also be working on constructing an emergency vehicle access road from Route 93 to expedite hospital access for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.