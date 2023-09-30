Paranormal history walks in October

x
Lake Effect Ice Cream in Lockport shared a fun opportunity for people to try out on Saturdays this upcoming month.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Do you believe in ghosts? This might be the event for you.

It is the 10th anniversary of Paranormal Walks with John Koerner and Lake Effect shared to their Facebook page on Saturday walks that will start at their shop on Canal street. 

The walks will take people all around downtown Lockport, and people will learn about the local legends and ghost stories surrounding Lockport. Walks can be groups up to 10 people, and walk tickets can be reserved online along with walk-ups in person too. 

The dates of walks will be 

  • Saturday, October 7
  • Saturday, October 14
  • Saturday, October 21
  • Saturday, October 28

Walks begin at 7 p.m., and are rain or shine.

A donation of the proceeds will be given to paralyzed veterans at the end of the season.

To learn more visit www.paranormalwalks.com

