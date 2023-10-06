Catholic Health career kickoff hiring event

Those who attend will also be entered to win a tailgate prize pack that is worth over $500.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health is hosting a "Career Kickoff" hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hiring event will be held at their Training center on Genesee Street in downtown Buffalo. It is an opportunity for anyone looking to expand their career in healthcare.

During the event their will be on-site hiring mangers, and recruiters conducting interviews, collecting applications and offering on-the-spot job opportunities.

Those who attend will also be entered to win a tailgate prize pack that is worth over $500.

A variety of open positions hiring include nursing, imaging, respiratory therapy, lab, accounting, registration, human resources, and dietary.

Those who are the first 15 applicants hired as a nightside shift RN at Mercy hospital or Lockport Memorial Hospital will earn $30,000 retention bonus. Other positions may also qualify for up to $25,000 in bonuses.

People can register for the event ahead of time here to reserve a spot.

Kickoff your career search at our open interview event on Saturday, October 14 from 10 AM to 1 PM! We're hiring both... Posted by Catholic Health on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

To learn more visit www.chsbuffalo.org