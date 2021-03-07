Lockport hosting 'Lock Tenders Tribute Event' Saturday

Five new sculptures in the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument will be dedicated Saturday morning in the Lockport Locks.

The five new sculptures were installed last week and join the original three bronze figures that were installed last year on the staircase where they were photographed back in 1897. The statues are based on an iconic photo taken back in 1897 of 12 lock tenders and a little girl sitting by the locks.

Officials say it's a great part of the city's history.

"These lock tenders were just ordinary citizens, ordinary workers who live most of their lives in Lockport, along the Erie Canal," according to David Kinyon, chairman of the Lockport Locks Heritage District. "Together, as a group, they represent a class of workers that were instrumental in helping the Erie Canal the gateway to the west."

The dedication ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and is part of day-long activities for the Lock Tenders Tribute Event.