5 more Lockport Lock tenders sculptures installed

The statues are based on an iconic photo taken in 1897 of 12 lock tenders and a girl sitting by the locks. Officials say it's a great part of the city's history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday in Lockport, officials with the Lockport Locks were installing cast bronze sculptures of lock tenders from the 19th century.

Five new figures were added to the original three sculptures that were installed last year. The statues are based on an iconic photo taken back in 1897 of 12 lock tenders and a little girl sitting by the locks.

Officials say it's a great part of the city's history.

"These lock tenders were just ordinary citizens, ordinary workers who live most of their lives in Lockport, along the Erie Canal," according to David Kinyon, chairman of the Lockport Locks Heritage District.

"Together, as a group, they represent a class of workers hat were instrumental in helping the Erie Canal the gateway to the west."

At the end of the day on Friday, there will be eight of the 14 statues on display at the locks.