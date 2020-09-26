Lockport dedication ceremony celebrates 3 statues that remember 1800s lock tenders

The exhibit recreates a photograph taken on the Lock 70 stairway in 1897 by photographer F.B. Clench.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Three sculptures that will ultimately be part of a 14 figure exhibit were dedicated on Saturday in Lockport as the city remembers its lock tenders.

Descendants of the 19th century lock tenders were at the event, held as part of the seventh annual Locktoberfest. The exhibit aims to recreate a photograph taken on the Lock 70 stairway in 1897 by photographer F.B. Clench.

The three statues dedicated Saturday depict Michael Hennessey, Martin Noonan and Tom O'Hara. The final exhibit will feature 12 lock tenders in total from the photograph, a little girl who was in the photograph, and the photographer.