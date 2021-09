According to the City of Lockport, the building will reopen on Monday, September 13 at 8:30 a.m.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport City Hall will be closed until next week because of a water main break, according to the City of Lockport.

The City of Lockport posted on Facebook Wednesday, September 8 saying that repair work was being conducted throughout the week. It's anticipated that the building will reopen on Monday, September 13 at 8:30 a.m.