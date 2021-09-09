Niagara County Sheriff's Office will use iPads to connect with mental health professionals while in the field

The iPads will allow for faster communication with Niagara County Mental Health clinicians.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is launching a new program to help deputies get assistance when responding to mental health calls.

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Thursday the Sheriff's Office is giving iPads to deputies to better communicate with Niagara County Mental Health in the new Medical Access Program.

Since the offices covers a rural community, response times for critical services for mental health can be delayed. The partnership with Niagara County Mental Health would allow for help to be given more quickly by giving deputies a direct line of communication to mental health clinicians.

“Just as in a medical emergency, when people are experiencing a mental health emergency, time is of the essence. We are grateful that this partnership facilitates quick access to a mental health clinician allowing for immediate linkage to care and better outcomes,” Laura Kelemen, Niagara County Mental Health Director, said.