Riviera Theatre mural restoration project now complete

Muralist and decorative painter Tim Martin has finished his mural makeover on the side of the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Western New York's newest piece of public art is now complete.

Muralist and decorative painter Tim Martin has finished his mural makeover on the side of the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda. He posted the update on his Facebook page earlier this week.

Martin painted the original mural -- his first -- back in the 90s. He told 2 On Your Side's Kate Welshofer that this was a project close to his heart and one he was thrilled to revisit.

The updated design celebrates the historic past and present of the Riviera Theatre, honoring its days as a moviehouse and now a music venue as well.