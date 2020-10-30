Local restaurant selling employee-designed shirts, with the money going back to the workers

Sports City Pizza Pub is having its workers design the shirts. Some of the money earned off each shirt will go directly back to the person who designed it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on restaurant workers, and one Buffalo sports bar is combining two things Western New Yorkers love to help ease the financial stress of its employees: pizza and T-shirts.

Sports City Pizza Pub on Niagara Street has recently rolled out a creative way to help its staff not only stay employed but also make a few extra bucks. They started their own buffalo-themed t-shirt line, called Fox-Tail shirts.

The colorful t-shirts are all designed by the staff members. Then they’re are printed up and sold at the restaurant, with some of the cash going right into the pocket of whoever designed that particular shirt.

“That's all it is, trying to figure out what to do, what the next step is,” Sports City Pub’s Mike Rizzo told 2 On Your Side. “How do we keep the staff involved, how do we keep everyone afloat? Proceeds are staying in the house, they go to the staff."

In addition to being available at Sports City Pizza Pub on Niagara and West Delevan, the shirts are also for sale through Fox Tail’s Facebook page.