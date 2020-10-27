26 Shirts to release new designs every week, helping those in need

Since the company's creation back in 2013, 26 Shirts has raised over $920,000 in donations through the sale of sports and city-pride themed t-shirts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts unveiled a new plan on Monday to help more Western New Yorkers who are in need.

Since the company's creation back in 2013, 26 Shirts has raised over $920,000 in donations through the sale of sports and city-pride themed t-shirts. Now, 26 shirts is aiming to increase its donation efforts.

In the past, 26 Shirts has released a new design every two weeks to benefit someone new in need. Now, starting November, 26 Shirts will launch a new two week campaign every week, doubling the amount of people they are able to assist each month.

“We’re contacted by so many people who need help, and sometimes the resulting waiting list means that a person or family in need are waiting months before we’re able to do a shirt campaign for them," said 26 Shirts Co-Founder Del Reid. "We’ve been steadily gaining more recognition in the WNY area, and we want to make sure that support from the Buffalo community translates into helping even more people, and at a faster rate.”