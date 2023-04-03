Cavalcade of Cars: 30th annual indoor car show underway in Hamburg

The Cavalcade of Cars at the Hamburg Fairgrounds features motorcycles, hot rods, and of course, classic cars, plus live music and vendors.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — There was a Cavalcade of Cars at the Hamburg Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon for the 30th annual indoor car show.

"People come to the shows to get out and see their friends," promoter Roger Youmans said. "We can't drive them all winter, so let's get them inside, have some fun, and meet up with some old friends, and have a good time.

"It's history. People love history. If you come to a car show you like the history and the history is what makes the car show work."