New York State Police increasing patrols to crack down on distracted driving

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

NEW YORK — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and New York State Police along with other local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to crack down on distracted driving.

Troopers are reminding people of the dangers of not paying attention when you're behind the wheel, especially when you're on your cell phone.

"And we push this, this time of year why? Because as the weather gets nicer there are more people walking, walking their dogs, and being out on bicycles. Motorcycles come out. You start to see a different roadway," said Trooper James O'Callaghan, Troop A public information officer.

During the month of April, State Police are increasing the number of patrols out on the roads to look specifically for people driving while on their cell phones, which is illegal in New York State.

Fines for distracted driving are hefty, and you could get five points on your license — but the consequences can be much greater.

"So you're talking $500 and five points. Ultimately, that's very steep. That's going to cost you quite a bit of money, but on the flip side of the coin, you may take someone's life. You may take that person who's walking on the side of the road on the fog line, riding their bicycle with their family, or kids out playing. It only takes a second when your eyes are off the road," said Trooper O'Callaghan. "At 11 points you lose your license. If you're driving distracted, and let's say going over the center line or speeding, and you apply for that ticket as well, you could be at 11 and lose your license from one traffic stop."