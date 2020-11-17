Local food pantry to pass out over 1,000 full Thanksgiving meals to those in need

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — This week a local food pantry will begin distributing Thanksgiving meal kits to over 1,000 families in need.
Resurrection Life Food Pantry will start the distribution of full Thanksgiving meal kits starting on Tuesday. The organization estimates that it will provide between 1,100-1,300 complete Thanksgiving meals to its registered families. The meal kit includes a full turkey and all the fixings, according to the group. The food was provided thanks to donations from Resurrection Life Church and FeedMore WNY.
The food will be available to pick up in a contactless drive-thru distribution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to social distancing protocols.