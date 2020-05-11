Buffalo Zoo announces new winter hours

These changes start November 16 and will remain in effect until March 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is gearing up for the wicked winter months here in Western New York by releasing their new hours for the cold months.

The zoo will be closed every Monday through Thursday, and it will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., effective Monday, November 16.

These changes will remain in effect until March 28.

“What won’t change is our excellent team of animal care professionals will continue to be here every day providing world-class care,” said Norah Fletchall, President and CEO, Buffalo Zoo.

"Our educators will provide on-site and online programming, while our marketing, membership, and development teams will continue to engage our audiences and raise funds to keep the zoo running."

The zoo will be open during the week of the holiday season from Monday, December 21 through Thursday, December 31, as well as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday, January 18) and Presidents Day (Monday, February 15).

The zoo is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

