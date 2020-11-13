Wegmans prepared for holiday shopping season amid rising COVID-19 cases

"We haven’t seen the number of customers in our stores that we saw in the Spring, but are prepared for the holiday shopping season."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Given the rise in COVID-19 throughout the community, Wegmans says they are prepared and want to tell customers not to expect any changes as you continue holiday shopping.

2 On Your Side reached out to Wegmans to ask what shoppers can expect this holiday season. A spokesperson for Wegmans says they will not be bringing back their system placed early on during the pandemic where shoppers had to wait in a line, sometimes wrapped around the sore, to be called to a cash register.

The spokesperson says that they will continue to operate below capacity limits in all stores. To enforce this, Wegmans says each store has iPhones with people counting software to use, when needed, at each entrance and exit.

The grocery chain says this technology tracks how many people are in the store at any one given time, allowing them to close the doors and limit capacity when necessary.

"We haven’t seen the number of customers in our stores that we saw in the Spring, but are prepared for the holiday shopping season."

And with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's new COVID-19 guidelines enforcing a 10 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms, Wegmans anticipates no changes to store hours.

"To give our employees an opportunity to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, our stores (excluding those in Massachusetts) will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, and reopen on Friday, November 27, at 6 a.m.," Wegmans said.

Normal operating store hours for Wegmans are 6 a.m. - midnight.