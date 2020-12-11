Poloncarz urges residents to limit holiday gatherings to only your household

'No one is trying to cancel Thanksgiving, we all understand people want to spend time with their loved ones, these limits are in place to keep you safe.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and Erie County leaders have issued guidance ahead of what is typically considered large family-orientated holidays.

Thanksgiving is two week away, and Erie County Mark Poloncarz is stressing that for the holiday, people limit gatherings to only those in your household.

"No one is trying to cancel Thanksgiving, we all understand people want to spend time with their loved ones, these limits are in place to keep you safe," Poloncarz said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new guidance statewide stating that parties in private homes can have no more than 10 people attend unless the household consists of more than 10 people.

When asked who is going to enforce that new guidance ahead of the holiday season, Poloncarz stated that he hopes people use what is in the best interest of the community and adhere to the guidelines.

And if people don't adhere to the guidelines, Poloncarz said the community has a role in also enforcing the rules, as well as local law enforcement. "Based on what we saw in the past, we expect people to call our hotline," he said.

More information, including the Erie County COVID-19 hotline, can be found here.

Coronavirus | Erie County, NY Department of Health Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.