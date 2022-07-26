Lloyd Taco Factory spends day with 12-year-old pit bull who doesn't have much time left

The pitbull -- also names Lloyd -- came into the Niagara County SPCA a few weeks ago. Last week, the shelter began asking the community to spend time with Lloyd.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Last week, a 12-year-old Pitbull named Lloyd captured the hearts of Western New Yorkers.

After he was found wandering the streets of Niagara Falls, the Niagara County SPCA took him in.

Due to some health troubles, Lloyd isn't expected to live much longer. The SPCA is helping him to live out the rest of his days as a top dog.

Lloyd has become such a celebrity in the region that now he's getting recognition from none other than Lloyd Taco Factory.

"Obviously as being Lloyd, we figured what a good tie in so we wanted to come by and hang out with the guy for a nice Tuesday afternoon lunch," said Pat Fisher, marketing manager for Lloyd.

Not only did the taco truck serve Lloyd first, but Lloyd Taco is also donating part of the proceeds to the Niagara County SPCA.

Lloyd is also meeting the community who can't get enough of him.

"I have been following Lloyd's story on Facebook and when I saw he was coming today, I said to my husband you're taking the day off because I want to meet Lloyd and we're going to get pictures with him and I want to donate," said Cheril Hirsch of Lockport, who was visiting Lloyd on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the Niagara County SPCA started asking Western New Yorkers to spend time with Lloyd.

He has cancer and is in kidney failure and has as little as 3 weeks left or up to 3 months.

The SPCA decided to start a bucket list of things the community can do with him, so he doesn't spend his last days just at the shelter.

After lunch on Tuesday, Lloyd spent the day riding in style -- in a convertible.

Lloyd seems to be learning what it means to be a Buffalonian too. He took a field trip to Highmark Stadium over the weekend.

He's really enjoying getting to know all the good neighbors whether it's at the beach or when they're making him a caricature.

With everyone supporting Lloyd so much, the SPCA now has a program called 'Make a Dog's Day.'

"I think it should be done with all the animals," Hirsch said.

The community can call and set up a day to spend time with a dog and help to improve their quality of life.