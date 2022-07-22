Western New York helps dying dog achieve his bucket list

Three weeks ago, the Niagara SPCA took in a 12-year-old Pitbull whose days are numbered. Now the community it helping him get out of the shelter to enjoy life.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's often in the worst of times that we also see the best in humanity.

"(Lloyd) has these sad eyes. We don't know what he went through in his life," said Amy Lewis, executive director at the Niagara SPCA.

Lloyd, a 12-year-old Pitbull, was brought to the Niagara SPCA after police found him wandering the streets.

"We identified a tumor that we believe is cancerous. He's also in end stage kidney failure," Lewis said.

Instead of euthanizing Lloyd, the right connection made Lewis realize an option for a dog as sweet as this one.

"His creaky, old body got up and gave me a little kiss," Lewis said.

Instead, she decided Lloyd should live out his last days -- which could be anywhere from three weeks to three months -- with a bucket list.

She posted about it on the SPCA's Facebook page and community members jumping at the opportunity to get Lloyd out of the shelter so he can just be a dog.

"He is booked up through August," Lewis said.

Rachel Stepien was the first to sign up, instantly falling in love with Lloyd's face and even taking him out for a second time.

"It's really unfortunate that there's dogs in his situation," Stepien said. "There are more dogs like him as well and cats and other animals so it would be awesome to see (the community spend time with them) more and more."

Because of how many people are trying to make a difference in Lloyd's life, the Niagara SPCA is thinking about making it permanent.

"We anticipate that this will be a pilot for a program where the public gets to do this with many of our shelter animals," Lewis said.

Lloyd may not have much time left, but even in the worst of times he is loved.