AMHERST, N.Y. — Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue Inc. has found a new home for its dog adoption services and will add canine day care.

The organization has acquired an Amherst building that had been owned by Summit.

Buddy’s paid $675,000 for a 14,000-square-foot building at 415 N. French Road, Amherst, that had been owned by Summit Educational Resources Inc., according to a July 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.