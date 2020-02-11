Lloyd Taco co-owner: 'If I had to do it over again, I would have taken the deal'

Lloyd Taco competed against another food truck business that wanted to open a bricks-and-mortar site and won.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been five years since Lloyd Taco Truck competed for investment dollars as part of the CNBC show “Restaurant Startup,” and Peter Cimino has a few regrets.

Lloyd Taco competed against another food truck business that wanted to open a bricks-and-mortar site and won. On the show, Lloyd Taco agreed to give up 25% of the business for a $250,000 investment to fund a site on Elmwood Avenue. But the deal never happened, Cimino and his business partner, Chris Dorsaneo, backed out.