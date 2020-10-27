The Food Network is heading to WNY. What should restaurants expect?

Restaurants owners who previously have appeared on the network had some words of advice: Get ready for an influx of business.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Food Network will be in town over the next two weeks to film at three local sites for its "Restaurant Impossible" series.

Crews will spend time Friday at Casa Di Francesca’s in Buffalo; Nov. 3 at Park Vue in Buffalo; and Nov. 8 at O’Neill’s Stadium Inn in Orchard Park.