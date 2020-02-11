Santa returning to Walden Galleria with '2020' style restrictions

Santa will be wearing a mask.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The big guy in the red suit will be at the Walden Galleria this holiday season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walden Galleria announced that Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at the mall on Black Friday, November 27, 2020 for the holiday season, but there will be restrictions set in place.

The mall says if you want to take the kids to see Santa, a reservation is strongly encouraged. Another change this year, Santa will be wearing a mask.

Guests must maintain social distance and face masks will also be required for everyone; there will also be enhanced cleaning between visits.

“It’s important to keep as much of the beloved holiday tradition alive, now, more than ever,” said Alex Corbelli, Marketing Director for Walden Galleria. “We could all use a dose of Santa’s merry disposition, but we also have to provide this experience safely. We’ve been strategizing with Cherry Hill to accomplish that goal.”

A full schedule of events and details regarding Santa’s special appearances will be released shortly, according to Walden Galleria.