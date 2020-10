From realizing the plant’s importance in the community to dealing with the turbulence caused by Covid-19, it has been an unforgettable 12 months.

Pete Bittorf and his wife moved with their three young children from Wisconsin to Buffalo last year after he was appointed plant manager of the General Mills factory in Buffalo.

From realizing the plant’s importance in the community to dealing with the turbulence caused by Covid-19, it has been an unforgettable 12 months.

One thing’s for sure, though: Starting in March, Americans started eating a lot more Cheerios.