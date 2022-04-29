Linwood Manor apartments open in Buffalo's Delaware District

The Residences at Linwood Manor, 330 Linwood Ave., has 20 one-bedroom and studio units.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than three years after acquiring the former Sheehan Residence from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, the Frontier Group of Cos. has opened the Linwood Avenue property as a $3 million market-rate apartment complex.

“We didn’t gut the building, but we did modify what was there,” said Chris Wietig, Frontier director of business development.