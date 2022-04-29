Linwood Manor apartments open in Buffalo's Delaware District

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than three years after acquiring the former Sheehan Residence from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, the Frontier Group of Cos. has opened the Linwood Avenue property as a $3 million market-rate apartment complex.
The Residences at Linwood Manor, 330 Linwood Ave., has 20 one-bedroom and studio units.
“We didn’t gut the building, but we did modify what was there,” said Chris Wietig, Frontier director of business development.
Click here to read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.