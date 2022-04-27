Douglas Jemal adds former Century Theater lot to downtown portfolio

“It bookends what we are doing in downtown,” Jemal said of his plans. “It is all about creating urban conductivity.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has a surface parking lot under contract where the former Century Theater once stood downtown.

He plans to construct a mixed-use building on the lot located from 513 Main St. east to 486 Washington St. He is also redeveloping the nearby Mohawk Ramp, along with several other downtown projects.

