Ciao Ciao to bring cocktails, small plates to Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new Italian bar/lounge is coming to Hertel Avenue, with Ciao Ciao set to open this summer at the corner of Saranac Avenue.

Mauricio Conti, one of three partners in the project, has leased the space previously occupied by Belsito at 1368 Hertel, which closed in November 2020 after seven years in business.

The group is working with Sutton Architects on updates inside plus a new patio on Saranac at the 12,000-square-foot restaurant with awnings on both sides of the building. Plans call for featuring small plates and appetizers to start, with a cocktail menu and bottle service.