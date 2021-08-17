Last week of Buffalo PAL PlayStreets kicks off Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last week of the Buffalo Police Athletic League's PlayStreets free sports program begins on Tuesday.
The program will take place at Hillery Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The children's program is a co-ed outdoors sports clinic that promotes physical and mental health through cardio, strength and agility activities.
The curriculum also includes health and nutrition education, and snack and bottled water giveaways.
To pre-register, visit the Buffalo PAL website.