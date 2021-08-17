Last week of Buffalo PAL PlayStreets kicks off Tuesday

The sessions take place at Hillery Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last week of the Buffalo Police Athletic League's PlayStreets free sports program begins on Tuesday.

The program will take place at Hillery Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The children's program is a co-ed outdoors sports clinic that promotes physical and mental health through cardio, strength and agility activities.

The curriculum also includes health and nutrition education, and snack and bottled water giveaways.