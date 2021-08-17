Wells Enterprises holding hiring event Wednesday

The hiring event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Wells Enterprises is holding a hiring event this week at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company.

The family-owned ice cream manufacturer says it's looking to fill year-round positions at its Dunkirk facility. To entice potential workers, Wells Enterprises is offering hiring bonuses.

The hiring event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company located at 8298 Erie Road in Angola.