Wells Enterprises holding hiring event Wednesday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Wells Enterprises is holding a hiring event this week at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company.
The family-owned ice cream manufacturer says it's looking to fill year-round positions at its Dunkirk facility. To entice potential workers, Wells Enterprises is offering hiring bonuses.
The hiring event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company located at 8298 Erie Road in Angola.
Anyone in the Angola area is welcome to attend the event on Wednesday to learn more about available positions, and to enjoy free ice cream.