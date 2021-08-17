x
Coronavirus

Erie County Department of Health expanding COVID-19 testing

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says due to an increased demand, COVID-19 testing will now be available six days a week.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that the Erie County Department of Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing operations.

Due to an increased demand, COVID-19 testing will now be available six days a week. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Poloncarz is also reminding residents to get tested for COVID-19 when they feel sick, instead of assuming it's just a cold.

Erie County residents can call (716) 858-2929 to schedule a free COVID-19 test.

