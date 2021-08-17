Buffalo Police Department's B-District to hold 'Community Day' on Friday

The event will feature live music, food and activities. There will also be backpack and grocery giveaways.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department's B-District is holding a special "Community Day" celebration this week on the city's East Side.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the JFK Recreation Center, which is located at 114 Hickory Street.

According to the City of Buffalo, the event will feature live music, food, activities and giveaways. Groceries and backpacks will be given away on a first-come first-served basis.