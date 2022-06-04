Lancaster Police mourn death of an officer

Officer Ronald Smith passed away Wednesday morning after losing his battle with cancer. He was 55 years old.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

They are remembering Officer Ronald Smith, who passed away Wednesday morning after losing his battle with cancer. He was 55 years old.

They posted on Facebook that Officer Smith started his career as a police officer in 2007 and has been with Lancaster Police Department for almost 15 years.

Before becoming a police officer, Smith was a member of the National Guard before joining the Army. The department says he worked the midnight shift his entire career and was known for his vigilance and ability to uncover criminal activity.

He's survived by his wife Michelle and their four sons: Clayton, Christopher, Shane, and Shawn. The department says he will be greatly missed.