Transit Road rehab project to ease congestion through several towns and Village of Depew

The $8.3 million projects will run through the towns of Clarence, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and Amherst as well as the Village of Depew.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Work is getting underway to ease congestion and enhance safety on a 1.3 mile busy stretch of Transit Road.

The $8.3 million New York State Department of Transportation project runs through the towns of Clarence, Lancaster, Cheektowaga, and Amherst, as well as the Village of Depew.

The work includes resurfacing the road between French Rd. to Wehrle Dr., as well as adding or extending turning lanes and improving accommodations for pedestrians.

Also planned is the widening of the intersection of Transit Rd. and Genesee St., including the installation of second left-turn lanes in the north, east and westbound directions. The southbound right-turn lane will be extended to the I-90 on/off ramps. The eastbound Genesee St. right-turn lane at Transit Rd. will also be extended.

French Rd. will be widened at the intersection of Transit Rd. to better align the left-turn lanes. Other improvements are planned including new traffic signs, pavement markings, and re-timing of signal lights.

“The rehabilitation of Transit Road along with a new pedestrian bridge and other safety enhancements will make it easier for people to safely walk, bike, and drive as they traverse this critical corridor in Erie County, while also allowing for the safe movement of goods and freight,” said New York State DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.