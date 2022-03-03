Police investigating fatal car crash in Lancaster

Two passengers were killed in the one-car accident on Wednesday night.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred late Wednesday night.

The police, Bowmansville Fire Department, and Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps were dispatched to 206 Warner Road around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that hit a tree and was on fire.

The driver, a 19-year-old male, was transported to ECMC by ambulance and is reported to be in critical condition, according to police.

Two 19-year-old female passengers were killed in the crash. Their names are not being released at this time.

Further information will be released as the investigation continues.