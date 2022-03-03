Police investigating fatal car crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred late Wednesday night.
The police, Bowmansville Fire Department, and Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps were dispatched to 206 Warner Road around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that hit a tree and was on fire.
The driver, a 19-year-old male, was transported to ECMC by ambulance and is reported to be in critical condition, according to police.
Two 19-year-old female passengers were killed in the crash. Their names are not being released at this time.
Further information will be released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Shaun DiMino of the Lancaster Police Department Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 683-2800 ext. 223.