ESD announces expansion of metal processing, distribution facility in Lancaster

Joseph T. Ryerson & Sons, a processor and distributor of industrial metals, is investing $1.5 million into its company to expand and will create 25 new jobs. The project allows Joseph T. Ryerson & Sons to double its workforce and retain their existing employees.

"New York State takes pride in companies like Ryerson: an equal opportunity employer committed to growth and continuous improvement in delivering quality products and excellent customer experiences,” said Hope Knight, Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and president and CEO-designate in a released statement. "The Excelsior Jobs Program was devised to attract and retain companies like Ryerson and help them to expand their operations, and we are pleased to help the company play a role in the WNY’s economic future."

The Empire State Development (ESD) Excelsior Jobs Program encourages businesses to expand and relocate to Western New York. To encourage Joseph T. Ryerson & Sons, the ESD provided them with $244,000 in tax credits.

“ESD has provided Ryerson with valuable incentives allowing our company to maintain its commitment to growth in New York State,” said Matt Propis, general manager for the Northeast Market. “After spending nearly 115 years in the state, Ryerson is proud to be able to expand our presence here and provide new manufacturing jobs.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “Ryerson’s decision to invest and grow in Lancaster is great news for Erie County and shows once again that our economic climate is desirable for business. This investment creates over two dozen new jobs, retains existing ones, and improves Ryerson’s facilities. Thanks to them and to ESD for making this new phase of growth possible.”