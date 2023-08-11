Lancaster man dies in Florida after his bicycle is struck by an SUV

A 33-year-old man from Lancaster died early Wednesday morning in Florida when a vehicle crashed into his bicycle on a bridge.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man from Lancaster died early Wednesday morning in Florida when a vehicle crashed into his bicycle.

The man was riding his bicycle past midnight Wednesday on the Anna Maria Island Bridge in Bradenton, Fla., when an SUV driven by 23-year-old Bradenton man struck the man and his bike. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Both the SUV and the bicyclist were traveling east on State Road 64 when the crash happened near the center span of the bridge. Thrown from his bike, the Lancaster man fell on the bridge's concrete surface before colliding with a raised curb.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.