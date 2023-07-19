11-year-old girl riding a bicycle in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

Police said the driver and three passengers in the Kia were not injured. They are cooperating in the investigation, and police added that charges are pending.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, then pinned underneath it, on Wednesday morning.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the scene, at Ferry Avenue and 36th Street, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. The girl was struck by a 2019 Kia driven by a 24-year-old woman from Niagara Falls.

The girl was traveling south, crossing Ferry Avenue.

The Kia, which police said was in the northernmost lane, "veered to the right, jumped the curb, hit a tree, and came to rest atop the child, who was thrown from the initial impact."

The Niagara Falls Fire Department helped free the girl from beneath the vehicle. She was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

If anyone has any information on the crash, they are urged to call the Niagara Falls Police Information line at 716-286-4711 or the Traffic Division at 716-286-4563.