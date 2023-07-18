BPD investigating a hit-and-run involving a bicycle

Police said a bicyclist was crossing Elmwood when it was hit by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Elmwood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

Officers responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night near the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The bicyclist was crossing Elmwood when it was hit by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Elmwood.

Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident.

The 22-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.