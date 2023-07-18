BPD investigating a hit-and-run involving a bicycle

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle.
Officers responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night near the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
The bicyclist was crossing Elmwood when it was hit by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Elmwood.
Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident.
The 22-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.