Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream suspends pint sales at area retailers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream fans accustomed to picking up their frozen favorites at area supermarkets be warned: The company will suspend ice cream sales at retail outlets, effective Oct. 1, with the exception of its own shops in Lockport and Buffalo.

“This decision was not easily made and it’s a choice that was born out of the ever-changing climate to bring our best to you,” they wrote. “It has become difficult as of late to procure ingredients in a timely fashion from key suppliers, coupled with it being important for us to craft ice cream at a price that is fair to Lake Effect as well as to you. All of this, combined with demands Covid has placed on our staff is what ultimately led us to this decision.”